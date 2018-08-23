Cooper

A little more about Cooper:Roberts was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon in the year of 2000., from a young age has been exposed to the behind the scenes aspects of sports radio by his step-dad, voice of Oregon Tech Lady Owls basketball Mike Garrard.decided that is what he wanted to do as well, broadcast on the radio so he would go with Mike to all of the events he could (Mind you this in an 8 year old kid) and would help Mike and Bobby set up and tear down the broadcast gear. Over the next 4 years,would be exposed more and more to broadcasting. The first real broadcasting experiencegot was in 2012 as he was sitting in the Press Box at Kiger Stadium for the Klamath Falls Gems.would read off the scores of other games happening in the league, multiple times per game. Eventually that season,would broadcast an inning or two per game, doing play-by-play.

In 2014, Cooper was contacted by then sports director of Basin Mediactive Matthew Bagley about helping him broadcast the Klamath Union Girls basketball game on a Tuesday Night. Cooper accepted the offer. After the first time broadcasting by himself, Cooper knew that he wanted to be a sportscaster. Cooper quickly became the voice of the Lady Pels and now the Voice of all Klamath Union athletics. Working with Basin Mediactive LLC. for around 4 years now, Cooper is loving his job more every day. Cooper is currently a Sophomore at Klamath Union High School, and after graduation has plans to go to college and get a degree in Sports Broadcasting as well as Sports Management.