The Big Afternoon Show on Monday-Friday 2:00 PM-6:00 PM on Big 98.5
Cooper Roberts hosts the Big Afternoon show on Big 98.5 weekdays from 2 PM through 6 PM. All of your pop-culture news, celebrity breaking news and news that will make you go “What the hell?” are covered in 4 hours. Cooper will also add his comments and feelings on the stories. If you need to finish your work day off with a laugh, this isn’t a show you want to miss. Don’t forget, weird holidays are at 5:00.
In 2014, Cooper was contacted by then sports director of Basin Mediactive Matthew Bagley about helping him broadcast the Klamath Union Girls basketball game on a Tuesday Night. Cooper accepted the offer. After the first time broadcasting by himself, Cooper knew that he wanted to be a sportscaster. Cooper quickly became the voice of the Lady Pels and now the Voice of all Klamath Union athletics. Working with Basin Mediactive LLC. for around 4 years now, Cooper is loving his job more every day. Cooper is currently a Sophomore at Klamath Union High School, and after graduation has plans to go to college and get a degree in Sports Broadcasting as well as Sports Management.