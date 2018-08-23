KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Due to continued unhealthy air quality in the Klamath Basin and in Ashland toady’s women’s soccer nonconference game between Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon has been canceled with no plans to reschedule at this time.

“Unfortunately, the conditions are not safe enough to play this rivalry game,” Said Oregon Tech Head Coach Brandon Porter . “Coach Rosenberg and I have been frustrated with chasing forecasts, but ultimately this is yet another uncontrollable variable and we can only focus on the controllables. We are looking forward to our away match vs Linfield Saturday and hope the firefighters stay safe, the fires die down, and ultimately the air quality improves.”

The Lady Owls are scheduled to travel to McMinnville, Oregon for a non-conference match Saturday against Linfield College at 7:00PM.

The Oregon Tech men are still scheduled for an exhibition match at Humboldt State today at 5:30 pm in Arcata, California.