About SOU: Sixth-year Head Coach Jenni Rosenberg’s latest roster includes eight players who started 12 or more games in 2017, including All-CCC defender Daisy Cervantes and honorable-mention picks Maddy Spangler and Makena Totushek – all seniors. The Raiders return 20 individuals in total; five freshmen and two transfers make up their class of newcomers.
Oregon Tech: The Owls will return four all conference players, led by 1st Team selection and Senior Cassidy Gosvener (Vacaville, CA). Other CCC All Conference returners include Senior Forward Emily Hillestad (Eugene, OR), Junior Midfielder Hailey Satyna(Scotts Mills, OR), and Junior Defender Taylee Miyamura (Mililani, HI). “This group has been through a lot together, especially the junior and senior class, and that experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to push for a conference championship. We obviously return the vast majority of our lineup, including our top three goal scorers and a backline that were all starters last season, which as coaches is certainly something we appreciate and don’t take for granted. But most importantly, this group knows how to battle and compete and get results either at home or on the road, which as we know is crucial towards success at any level of college soccer.”
Some new faces that Coach Porter thinks may be able to step in and push the returners include junior transfer forward Haley Janky (Rogue CC/North Medford HS, NWAC All Star), midfielder Amanda Seward (Molalla HS, 2nd Team All-State OSAA 4A), and defender/forward Lily Lavine (Auburn Mountain HS, WA, Two-time 1st Team All NPSL Olympic League). “All eight of our incomers bring valuable assets to our program,” says Coach Porter. “They will have to come in physically fit and mentally prepared for the rigors of college soccer, but we are confident that our environment will bring out their innate competitive nature in all of them and allow their talent to complement the group and enhance our system.”
After a full non-conference schedule against Southern Oregon, Linfield, Sierra Nevada, William Jessup, UC Merced, and Menlo, the Lady Owls will open up CCC play at home against College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain on September 14th and 15th.