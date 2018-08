The Pretty Drama team along with Fresh Cut Barber Shop would like to help out the community with some free back to school haircuts for some kids in need for children under the age of 12. This is an event to give back to the community, so if you are truly in need and have a child who qualifies, please come out to this event.

They will be offering cuts on Thursday August 30th from 9 AM to 1 PM at Pretty Drama 125 S 9th St. to children under 12 who are in need throughout the Klamath Basin.