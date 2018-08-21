Jennifer Schneider is Henley High’s Queen candidate for this years Klamath Basin Potato Festival. The Potato Festival is a highly celebrated annual event that not only celebrates Merrill’s popular agriculture, but also gathers citizens from around the area together in celebration.

It includes a parade, bake potato feed, music entertainment and a variety of exhibits. Supported by the Lions Club the Potato Festival is highly celebrated in many areas.

Each queen candidate from specific schools are required to sell a certain quota of raffle tickets. The grand prize for these raffle tickets is $500 along with $1000 dollar worth of gift certificates from local businesses. The tickets are $2 each and she will be selling them at Albertsons on the 31st from 2-6 PM near the entrance.