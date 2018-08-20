PORTLAND, Ore.- NCAA Division II Concordia University handed the Lady Owls an opening season loss Friday night as the Cavaliers won 3-1, (25-12, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17).

“Concordia played a good match tonight and we are still working through a few things,” said Oregon Tech Head Coach Andrew Clifton . “The parts of this team are very good, we will work this week on getting them to work together and consistently.”

CU had a kill percentage of .286 for the match while holding OIT to .076. The Cavs dominated the Owls at the net with a 53 to 37 edge in kills for the Match.

The Owls were led by Camryn Johnson (10 Kills), Chase Bohman (9 Kills), and Amanda Edwards (6 Kills).

Jamie Toedtemeier had a game high 30 assists to lead the OIT with Bailey Nelson adding a team high 13 digs in the loss.

Oregon Tech will next travel to Rocklin, California next week for games at the Williams Jessup Tournament. OIT will play San Diego Christian next Wednesday with games against UC Merced and the host William Jessup on Thursday.