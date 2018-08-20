KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced today that Jamie Leveque will be joining the Lady Owls as an Assistant Coach starting this fall.

Coach Stewart said, “I am very happy to announce Jamie as a new assistant softball coach here at Oregon Tech. Jamie brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our staff after 24 years of being a successful head coach at the high school level in Portland. He also coached many top athletes on summer travel ball teams and I believe his positive communication and coaching style will be an asset for our players and program moving forward.”

“Jamie has been part of the Oregon Tech family for years.” stated Oregon Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scott Meredith . “His daughter Karly was an All-American for us and an outstanding shortstop for our softball team as well. It’s a win-win for him to join our department as an assistant softball coach and I couldn’t be happier to have him on-campus.”

Leveque is a native of Kankakee, Illinois. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Eastern Illinois University and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Illinois.

Leveque has experience coaching football, basketball, baseball and softball in both youth sports and high school sports. His ASA 18-U softball team was the Oregon State Champions in 2012.

After thirty-six years of teaching high school mathematics in Illinois and Oregon combined, Leveque is retired. He was a head softball coach for a total of twenty-four years between Cleveland High School in Portland, Oregon and West Linn High School in West Linn, Oregon.

Leveque resides in West Linn, Oregon with his wife Kelly. He has a son, Jordan, daughter and OIT softball and basketball Alum Karly (LeVeque) Wilson and son-in-law and baseball alum, BJ Wilson.