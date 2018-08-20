The team at CrossFit Hogback needs you in the hopes of coming together as ONE BIG FAMILY to help support this awesome little girl, Eleanor, and the journey ahead of her. She is motivated to beat this cancer, and the crew at CrossFit Hogback want to rally the support through putting on a workout that everyone can do together as a community. All proceeds will go to Eleanor and her family, so please donate anything you can for this wonderful cause.

Everyone is invited! It will be a partner workout (Male/Male or Female/Female). CrossFit experience or not, we can tailor the workout to fit you – it’s all about supporting this amazing little girl. So grab your workout partner and come on down!

REMEMBER – It is Marvel Hero Themed. So come dressed up!

CrossFit Hogback is located at 4162 Washburn. This event will take place on October 6 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Even if you are not a member, you will be encouraged to join by donating, working out, or both!

For information please visit https://www.facebook.com/crossfithogback/