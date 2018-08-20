The 6th Annual Steve McManus Memorial Car Show & Shine is Friday at the Coldwell Banker, Holman Premier Realty building on south 6th. Car registrations start at 5:30! Please no early arrivals as the parking lot is busy right up to the car show. To show your ride, just bring a bag of non-perishable food for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank! Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles… even scooters! All vehicles are welcome and food vendors will be on site as well! Come on out and support the food bank and see some really cool cars!

More info, call (541) 884-1343