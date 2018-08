A woman who admitted to embezzling money from the Bonanza Rural Fire Protection District has been ordered to pay back the 90 thousand dollars she stole. Tina Young was caught and arrested in May for taking the money over the last 5 years…. She sent a letter to the district board, admitting to the embezzlement, saying she did it because of personal money issues. Along with the order to pay restitution, Young will spend 30 days in jail.