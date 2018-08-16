KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scott Meredith announced today the signing of Beth Derner, a 5-6 guard from College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California who will join the Lady Owls next season.

A key member of Coach Tom Powers’ Siskiyous teams the past two years, Derner averaged 13.3 points per game for the Eagles who earned back to back Golden Valley Conference Championships and were the state runner-up in 2016. This past season, Derner grabbed 5.7 rebounds, dished-out 4.8 assists per game, and shot 35.6% from the 3-point line. Derner was a team captain along with being a First-Team All-Conference selection in 2017. She earned All-Tournament recognition at the Contra Costa Invitational Tournament, and earned status as a GVC Scholar-Athlete two years in a row.

Derner is originally from Canby, California where she played at Modoc High School and was a team captain. She was also a two-time Shasta Cascade All-League selection and during her senior year, she was the North State leading scorer, averaging 21 points per game. Accolades include the Block M Tournament MVP, Portola Tournament MVP and Yreka Tournament MVP.

“Beth’s game is perfectly suited to the Lady Owls style of play,” stated Coach Meredith. “She defends and excels in an up-tempo system. She has really improved her 3-point shot and brings a lot of energy to our roster. Coming from such a successful community college program, she understands the dedication it takes to become a champion. Beth is the final piece of an outstanding incoming class joining the Lady Owls this season.”

Derner is the daughter of Monica and Jake Derner of Canby, California and will be majoring in Medical Imaging at Oregon Tech this fall.