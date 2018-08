Next Saturday a number of bands will gather in the community of Bly to help raise funds to restore the historic Bly gymnasium. You’ll be able to get tickets to Blyfest for $15, and will be able to hear performances from Jazz Cabbage (from Chiloquin), The Boys of Summer, and other groups. Organizers hope this will become an annual event, and while they plan to kick it off on the Antler Grill’s property, the goal is to move it to a nearby ranch next year.