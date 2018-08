It’s supposed to be hot this weekend, and if you want to get inside, you can make plans to attend a special screening of the film “Call Me By Your Name” at Pelican Cinemas. Folks will have a chance to be part of a question and answer session with the film’s screen writer and High School alumnus James Ivory. He’s 90, and grew up in Klamath Falls… and has been a Hollywood Fixture for more than 60 years. The screening begins at 6:00 Saturday night and advance tickets are $10 through klamathfilm.org