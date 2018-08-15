The Dirty Pelican Bike Paddle Run in Klamath Falls, Oregon is an adventure race open to three-person teams or one-person conquerors. Originally, the Dirty Pelican was an informal competition between off-duty firefighters, police, nurses, 9-1-1 operators and other agencies challenging one another on Klamath Lake and throughout Moore Park. As participation grew the race became unmanageable for the casual group. In 2017, a couple of founding race participants asked friends from the Pregnancy Hope Center to take on the event as a fundraiser and make the event accessible to more adventurers. Start and finish lines have been moved to Veterans Park, adjacent to Lake Ewauna, and just a short distance to Link River Trail and Moore Park’s trail system. Veterans Park is easy to find and provides convenient access to historical downtown Klamath Falls.

WHERE: Veterans Park, Klamath Falls, OR

WHEN: Sat., Oct. 13, 2018 — Check-in 7:30 AM — Race begins at 9:00 AM

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.bikepaddlerunrace.com/