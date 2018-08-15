On Saturday August 25th @ 7 PM come see the acclaimed “Beatle-ologist” Scott Freiman goe deep inside the creative process behind landmark Beatles album: Sgt. Pepper. In thoroughly engaging (and often surprising) ways, Scott will guide you, step by step, on an educational journey through the evolution of each album. These are the same presentations that have captivated audiences nationwide, from NYC to Silicon Valley.

No matter how much you think you know about the Fab Four, we promise that you’ll appreciate them in an entirely new way. Consider it your Master’s Class in The Beatles.

For more information and to buy tickets please visit RRTheater.org