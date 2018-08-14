KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Athletic Department is proud to announce the relaunch of a historic booster club. The Hustlin’ Owl Booster Club, originally launched in 1967, is comprised of individuals who have the desire to help champion and continue to grow the Athletic Department at Oregon Tech.

The intent of the Hustlin’ Owl Booster Club is to supplement and enhance both the student athlete and the fan experience at Oregon Tech. Immediate areas of need include, but are not limited to:

Ongoing facilities improvements , to ensure that Oregon Tech athletics is at the forefront of the Cascade Conference.

, to ensure that Oregon Tech athletics is at the forefront of the Cascade Conference. Uniform costs , to establish a consistent, identifiable look across all sports.

, to establish a consistent, identifiable look across all sports. Travel expenses, assisting our teams and staff in their travel to collegiate competition.

Once an essential part of the Oregon Tech Athletic Department, the newly relaunched Hustlin’ Owl Booster Club is proud to uphold and build upon the rich tradition and elite standard of Hustlin’ Owl Athletics. Joining the club brings benefits such as season passes, exclusive athletic memorabilia, access to hospitality events, and athletic event experiences.

John Van Dyke, OIT Athletic Director had this to say about the Hustlin Owl Booster Club,”There is a tremendous amount of positive momentum in our Athletic Department right now, and rolling out the Hustlin’ Owl Booster Club is a big piece of all the great things that are happening. To be clear, when you join the Booster Club it is still possible to earmark your donation to either a specific sport, the department as a whole or a combination of the two. We have made sure to set up price points to fit everyone’s budget. Personally, I am especially excited that at the Gold, Platinum and Diamond level, we will be hosting a reception at halftime of the men’s and women’s basketball games that will have a short talk from an assistant coach as well as refreshments. Please sign up and support the Owls!”

For more information please email Josh Wetzler at Josh.Wetzler@oit.edu,