Calling all soon-to-be Brixner Junior High School seventh graders: It’s almost time for Brixner Grizzly Training Camp.

The one-day camp, scheduled for 1:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 23, is for all incoming Brixner seventh graders. Parents are invited for dinner and a question and answer session from 5-7 p.m.

The camp will introduce students to junior high routines, such as having a locker, making new friends, choosing elective classes and switching classes. Campers will receive a Brixner T-shirt, bookbag, and folder with a map of the school, their locker numbers and combinations, names of their advisory teachers, supplies, prize tickets and dinner tickets for the camper and two adults.

Topics covered during the parent session will include school supplies, fees, school policies, checking grades, using Brixner’s website, supporting your child at school and transitioning to adolescence.

Cost is $30. Preregistration is encouraged before Aug. 17 so organizers can order T-shirts and other supplies that will be provided to students. Late registration is from Aug. 17-Aug. 23. Cost remains $30 through Aug. 22, but increases to $35 the day of the event. Camp organizers cannot guarantee materials or proper T-shirt sizes for late registrants.

Those who have not registered can do so starting Aug. 15 at Brixner Junior High School, 4727 Homedale Road. Day of event registration starts at 1 p.m. For more information, email Principal Leslie Garrett at garrettl@kcsd.k12.or.us.