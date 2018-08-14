On Monday, August 13, 2018 at approximately 10:00 AM Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 78 near milepost 30.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a white 1999 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound on Hwy 78 when it veered into the eastbound lane and collided with a silver 2016 Toyota 4 Runner.

The operator of the 2016 Toyota 4 Runner and the 6 passengers all sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the 1999 Toyota 4 Runner sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No passengers.

OSP was assisted by the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, Hines Police Department, Harney District Ambulance, Burns Fire Department, Range Land Fire Protection Association, and ODOT.

This is an ongoing investigation. Names and more information will be released when it is appropriate.