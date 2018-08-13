KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart today announced that all softball camps scheduled for next week have been canceled.

“Unfortunately, we have to cancel the camps next week due to the poor air quality in the Basin, said Stewart. “We are already planning on holding winter camps at the Steen Sports Indoor Cages next January for hitting and pitching so please stay tuned for those dates.”

If you have questions, please contact Coach Stewart at 541.885.1629 or greg.stewart@oit.edu