A Klamath Falls woman is facing a number of charges after a deadly crash Thursday evening at the corner of 6th and Main Street. Officers say Brenda Tobin was drunk when she hit two motorcycles with her truck, a crash that killed one man and put another in the hospital. She’s being held in the county jail on multiple charges – and a family member has established a gofundme page for the family of Terry Maxwell…. Who died in the crash.