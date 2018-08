If you’ve got a green thumb, The Evening Primrose Garden Club could use your help for a project along Crater Lake Parkway. They’re looking for iris tubers to help make that stretch of road more beautiful. If you can help out, there’s a flower planting workday planned for September 3rd from 9-11…. They’re also asking for donations to help purchase the flowers…. and you can get more information by calling the Klamath Community Forest Council.