Scammers are always working overtime to try to rip off good people, and there’s another scam to tell you about that’s affecting Klamath County. Officials say there are robo calls going out that sound like they’re from the IRS, and they threaten to alert law enforcement if you don’t meet their demands. They’re trying to get money out of people. Never agree to give out payment information over the phone, and if you get a call like this, call the Sheriff’s Department.