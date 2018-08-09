CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s soccer team held its first practice of the 2018 season Wednesday, as the team prepares to begin the Terry Boss era. With a number of new faces making their way onto the field, the Beavers were ready to get back to work.

“It was a great day of practice,” Boss said. “It was good to see some old faces that have been putting in the work and some new guys who are hungry to make an impact. To see the way our newcomers integrated with our veterans on our first day was any coaches’ dream.”

Oregon State brings back six starters from last year’s squad, including forward Don Tchilao , who netted four goals in his junior campaign. He will be joined by midfielder Hassani Dotson , who made 16 starts and scored three goals last season.

“It was really exciting to be back out here,” Tchilao said. “We’ve been waiting a long time to get going again. We’ve got a lot of new faces out here, so its nice to get to work with all of them on the field.”

The Beavers will bring 18 new players into the upcoming campaign, as part of a highly touted class of signees. The newcomers hail from seven different countries, and will look to provide a spark during Boss’ debut campaign as head coach.

Oregon State will continue training in the coming weeks, as it prepares for its season opener vs. Syracuse on Aug. 24. Six of the Beavers’ first seven games will be played at Lorenz Field. Check out the team’s full schedule here.

OSU’s men’s and women’s soccer teams will begin selling tickets in the 2018 season.