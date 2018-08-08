When Jasmine Simmons makes her career debut at Oregon State, it will be over 8,000 miles away from her home gym. Hailing from Mildura, Australia, Simmons amassed over 3,000 points and 2,000 rebounds during her high school career. Though that distance from home will be an obstacle Simmons will have to face, she says she is more than ready for the challenge with the help of her coaches and teammates here in Corvallis.

“It’s a big thing moving across the world for basketball, but I think I had the best relationship with the coaches here at Oregon State, it felt like a family by the time I got here,” Simmons said. “Scott (Rueck) has built a great program here and that was obviously a big part, but the rest of the team sold me on it when I came here for my visit.”

Simmons also captained the Australian Under-17 national team to a FIBA World Championship in 2016 and represented Australia on national teams in 2014 and 2015. She believes her international experience will do nothing but help her at Oregon State and in the Pac-12.

“You learn so much playing internationally, you’re playing against bigger bodies and girls that have had experience playing on that big of a stage,” Simmons said. “I think that will be a big thing for me playing in the Pac-12 having experienced that physicality.”

When asked how her transition to Oregon State was going, Simmons brought up some differences between Australian English and American English, and some odd pronunciations of common words.

“Water,” Simmons said with a laugh. “Apparently I say that really funny. I mean I don’t think I do obviously, but everyone always looks at me funny when I say it.”

Simmons is joining a long list of International Beavers and hoping to enjoy some of the success that her predecessors had wearing the Orange and Black. She also said she can’t wait to bring Australian Culture to Corvallis for the first time in the Women’s Basketball program.

“Bringing OSU into the Australian basketball world will be very cool,” she said. “It’ll also just be great to bring the quirks from our country into the program. I’ve got to teach people the Aussie Way, all of the Aussie culture.”