The 11th Annual Summer Fun Run will take place August 10th & 11th at Aftershock Restaurant and Nightclub in Klamath Falls.

Friday will get started with the Kick Off Party and Saturday morning there will be the “Summer Fun Poker Run”, the “Spectacle of Bikes” Parade, live music and more!

Come hang out and have some fun! Tons of great live music, raffles, vendors. There will be bike games which are always fun. They will be having a kids corner.This is a family friendly event but please leave pets at home(the pavement gets really hot). This run benefits local children’s charities.