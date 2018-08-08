KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech along with title sponsor Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls will host its 11th Annual Golf Challenge on Monday, September 10th at the Running Y Ranch & Resort. All proceeds from this event go to supporting the outstanding student athletes at Oregon Tech.

The format for the tournament is a 4-person scramble with numerous opportunities to win gift cards, a smart TV, a new set of irons, and diamonds from Main St. Jewelers. The Tournament will also feature a hole-in-one contest for a new car from Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls. Sign-in and lunch begins at 11:00 am followed by a shotgun start at noon. Team and hole prizes will be awarded following the tournament.

A 4-person team is $500 or one individual for $125. Each golfer will receive an Oregon Tech hat, ball marker and raffle ticket. A “Hootie Pack” will also be available for $25 and includes an Oregon Tech golf towel, 2 mulligans, one raffle ticket and entry into the putting contest.

Individual golfers and teams can register now at www.oregontechowls.com or by contacting Justin Parnell at 541.885.1635 / justin.parnell@oit.edu