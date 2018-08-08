NASA BRAILLE’s Media Day!

August 10th

10am-2pm

At Lava Beds National Monument’s Visitors Center

Come to BRAILLE’s media day to…

See our rover, CaveR, in action + Photo Op!

Talk + Q&A w/ NASA scientists and engineers

Participate in family and kid-friendly activities

Learn about NASA, lava caves, Mars, and more!

About BRAILLE

$3.9 million-dollar project funded NASA

Field research at Lava Beds inside lava caves

Combine robotic rover and science operations

Life detection in dark/low-light environments

Relevant to future astrobiology-related research on Mars or the moon