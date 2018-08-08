NASA BRAILLE’s Media Day!
August 10th
10am-2pm
At Lava Beds National Monument’s Visitors Center
Come to BRAILLE’s media day to…
See our rover, CaveR, in action + Photo Op!
Talk + Q&A w/ NASA scientists and engineers
Participate in family and kid-friendly activities
Learn about NASA, lava caves, Mars, and more!
About BRAILLE
$3.9 million-dollar project funded NASA
Field research at Lava Beds inside lava caves
Combine robotic rover and science operations
Life detection in dark/low-light environments
Relevant to future astrobiology-related research on Mars or the moon