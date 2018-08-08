3rd Annual Chris Brown Memorial Freedom Run 2018
Where: Steen Sports Park 4500 Foothills Blvd Klamath Falls Oregon 97603
When: Friday Aug 24th: Arrival, Early Registration & Rally Party
Saturday Aug 25th: Registration, Bike Show, Poker Run, Chris’s Cause’s Raffle & Rally Party
Contacts: Ryan Wheelock (541) 281-5681 Email: piecer00@yahoo.com or Doug Brown (541) 281-7094 Email:
$20.00 Per Rider Open to ALL Bike and Vehicles Includes Poker Hand
$10.00 Per Passenger. Includes Poker Hand
$ 5.00 for Extra Card
$10.00 Bike Show Entry; Show begins at 9 A.M.