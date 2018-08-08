3rd Annual Chris Brown Memorial Freedom Run 2018

Where: Steen Sports Park 4500 Foothills Blvd Klamath Falls Oregon 97603

When: Friday Aug 24th: Arrival, Early Registration & Rally Party

Saturday Aug 25th: Registration, Bike Show, Poker Run, Chris’s Cause’s Raffle & Rally Party

Contacts: Ryan Wheelock (541) 281-5681 Email: piecer00@yahoo.com or Doug Brown (541) 281-7094 Email:

$20.00 Per Rider Open to ALL Bike and Vehicles Includes Poker Hand

$10.00 Per Passenger. Includes Poker Hand

$ 5.00 for Extra Card

$10.00 Bike Show Entry; Show begins at 9 A.M.