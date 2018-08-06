KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Athletic Department will be hosting an Open House Friday, August 10. The Day is geared towards Hustlin’ Owl fans, Oregon Tech faculty and staff, and local community members. The day will give an opportunity to see the new renovations to Danny Miles Court, and socialize with Oregon Tech coaches, athletics administration and student athletes.

Come and see the recent transformations to Danny Miles Court, and have a glimpse into some upcoming exciting renovations and endeavors happening in the Oregon Tech athletic department over the 2018/19 season.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served. The event takes place at Danny Miles Court and starts at 5:00 p.m. and will conclude at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested, please RSVP to Josh Wetzler at Josh.Wetzler@oit.edu.

Oregon Tech Athletics Open House

Who: Hustlin’ Owl fans, Oregon Tech faculty and staff, and local community members

When: Friday, August 10

Where: Danny Miles Court (3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601)

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.