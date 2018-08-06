Join the KLAD Wake-Up Crew’s Mug Club sponsored by Coffee Paws. All you have to do is bring us a mug or mail us one and every Monday Rob & Melissa select a mug for their weekly mugshot video. They will talk about your business during the Monday morning show, they will come out to your business to film a Facebook live video to learn more about you and your business AND whoever brings in the mug will win free coffee from Coffee Paws!

We are located at 404 Main Street Suite #4, Klamath Falls OR 97601.