Eagle Ridge is happy to announce they will be hosting their High Tech Academy and Guitar Academy. To register for either one of these please call 541-884-7627.

High tech Academy: Here you will experience project based learning in a high tech environment. You can come and explore gaming design, virtual reality, movie making and take a trip to Waters Edge at Crater Lake.

This academy takes place August 6th-10th, Mon- Thurs 9 am -12 pm and Friday 9 am – 3 pm.

Guitar Academy- For just $20 you can learn to play the guitar! In only 3 hours a day for 4 days the wonderful Troy Santillie will teach you all the skills you need to play. There is limited space. Attend and get a 1 in 25 chance of winning a guitar.

This academy takes place August 14th -17th from 9 am- 12 pm.