People in our area are doing what they can to help the firefighters helping battle the Carr fire in Shasta County. If you can help out, they’re asking folks to drop off water, non perishable food items, toiletries, and maybe a toy or two. You can drop them off at Steel Sensations, Starv’n Marvins, Shasta Family Dental, parties R Me, Jay’s Towing, or Pretty Drama. They’re going to deliver these items on Saturday.