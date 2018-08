A psychologist will examine a Klamath Falls man after Police say he bit off part of a woman’s ear during an attack on the woman in May. Craig Moore will be taken to a hospital where he’ll meet with a psychologist, who will decide if he is able to stand charges. Police say he attacked a 21 year old woman, bit off part of her ear, and then resisted arrest. He could spend more than 5 years in prison if he’s found guilty.