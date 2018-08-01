Come out to Reames Golf & Country Club Sunday Aug 5th from 11 am – 2 pm for the Friends of Redding Benefit!

6 Band lineup to raise money for Redding, California! Entry is $10 or bring 4 non-perishable food items! Feel free to bring both!! All Profits will go to the Redding Red Cross to help the families effected by the fire. $3 from every Crater Lake Cocktail will be donated to the Redding Red Cross and $2 from every meal sold will be donated to the Redding Food Bank. Please help us, help our neighbors!!