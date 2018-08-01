Distinguished men’s soccer assistant coach BJ Craig will join the Oregon State coaching staff for the 2018 season as an associate head coach, head coach Terry Bossannounced Tuesday.

“BJ’s resume and background speak for themselves,” Boss said. “He’s one of the best coaches in the game and, more importantly, he is a great man and an exceptional leader of young men. BJ will add tremendous value to the program and his family will be a light in our community. I’m very excited to welcome BJ and his family into our Oregon State soccer family.”

Craig spent the last 10 seasons on the Notre Dame coaching staff, including five as associate head coach. During his tenure with the Fighting Irish, the team went 122-55-35 and won the 2013 national title. Under Craig’s tutelage, Notre Dame produced 24 MLS Draft picks, 10 All-Americans and 40 all-conference honorees.

Craig becomes the third member of the Oregon State coaching staff with a National Championship under his belt, joining Boss and assistant coach Ryan Zinkhan , both of whom were part of Virginia’s 2014 NCAA title team.

The Irish made the NCAA Tournament in nine of Craig’s 10 campaigns with the team, and won four conference championships. He was honored as United Soccer Coaches Glenn “Mooch” Myernick National Assistant Coach of the Year in 2014, and was South Region Assistant Coach of the Year in 2013. Craig was also tabbed as one of College Soccer News’ Top Assistant Coaches in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Among the numerous outstanding players to train under Craig are five-time MLS All-Star and 2012 MLS Defender of the Year Matt Besler, and 2012 All-Star Justin Morrow. Both Besler and Morrow have earned caps with the United States Senior National Team.

During Craig’s time at Notre Dame, his student-athletes succeeded in the classroom as well, with the squad producing 11 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and two United Soccer Coaches Scholar Athletes of the Year.

Prior to joining the Notre Dame staff, Craig was an assistant coach at Louisville for a season, helping guide the Cardinals to an 11-7-4 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Before heading to Louisville, Craig had a four-year stint (2003-06) as head coach at Saint Francis University (Pennsylvania). Craig posted a 31-31-13 record at Saint Francis and left with the second-most wins in program history. He led the Red Flash to their first two Northeast Conference (NEC) tournament appearances and also produced the program’s first winning season during the 2004 campaign en route to being named the NEC Coach of the Year.

Craig also spent time as an assistant coach at Dartmouth (1998-2003) and at his alma mater, Gordon College (1995-96).

Craig, a native of Westford, Massachusetts, is a 1993 graduate of Gordon College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He earned one varsity letter at the University of Massachusetts Lowell before transferring to Gordon College, where he lettered twice. Craig helped Gordon College to the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship in 1992. He earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 1997. He is a member of the NSCAA and holds a USSF B License.

Craig and his wife, Erin, are the parents of four children, Noah, Micah, Jonah and Mattea.