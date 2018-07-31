Home-town country fun for all on August 11, 2018, at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake, CA. Hours are 10 AM to 7 PM.

Live entertainment starts off with Old Time Fiddlers and ends the evening, 4 PM to 7PM, with Night Fire Band.

Various vendors, informational and educational booths, Homefood trucks and other foods being sold. Free activities for all ages.Several raffles, including a 50/50 raffle. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 or $5 for 6.

All proceeds from this event will go towards a scholarship for a Tulelake High School graduate.Free parking and free admission. For more information, contact Lydia Gil on Facebook or love@cot.net or (530) 667-4321