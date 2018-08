We’re learning more about that Hammer attack in Klamath Falls over the weekend. William Aune’s been arrested, while a brother and sister were rushed to a hospital. Police say Aune was upset, the couple had a restraining order against Aune, and a neighbor says Aune went to their home, upset, and attacked the two with a hammer. Aune was arrested and now facing more than a half dozen charges…. While the victims were airlifted to a hospital to be treated for head injuries.