Discover life on the frontier for the men of the army from the Civil War; mountain men; and civilian life portrayed with reenactors available to talk on various subjects regarding life of the soldier, weapons, artillery, mountain men, and civilian life, as well as history of the fort itself, and more.

August 11 and 12th, 2018

9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Donations at the Gate.

This is a Cascade Civil War Society event

For further information, please contact Event Coordinator, Gina Janelli at Cascadecountrycre@gmail.com. Thank you for your time and consideration in advertising our event.