Oregon Tech Athletic Director John Van Dyke announced today that Erica Nelson has been hired to the position of Assistant Athletic Trainer at OIT.

Nelson comes to Oregon Tech from the University of Portland’s Athletic Training Program where she helped cover Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Indoor Volleyball, Beach Volleyball, Baseball, Men’s and Women’s Tennis, Track and Field, and Rowing.

Nelson has received degrees at both Pacific University and Oregon State University. At Pacific she received a Master of Science degree in Athletic Training in 2018. In 2015, Nelson graduated from OSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.

Van Dyke commented, “I am excited for Erica to start this new chapter of her life here at Oregon Tech.” Van Dyke continued, “She is a great fit for our Athletic Department, and will be a huge asset for all of our teams.”

Head Athletic Trainer Kelly Caleb on the addition of Nelson, “Erica’s enthusiasm and passion for our profession makes her a positive addition to our Athletic Department. I look forward to working together as a team, providing the best prevention and care to our Oregon Tech athletes.”

Erica also volunteers with the Ethnic Diversity Advisory Committee where she serves as a resource for issues pertaining to diversity and inclusion throughout the Athletic Training profession, with an emphasis on the needs of the members in the state of Oregon.

Nelson takes over her official duties at Oregon Tech on August 1, 2018.