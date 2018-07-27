Seth Gretz was named the NAIA Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year in indoor field events, while seven Oregon Tech Track Athletes receive All-Academic Honors and the OIT Men’s Track was honored as an All-Academic Team as announced today by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Mark French, Jack Roberts, Angel Valdez, Paul Wyatt, Annika Andersen, Nishi Chase and

Susie Garza all earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors for Oregon Tech during the 2017-18 track & field season while the Men’s Track and Field Team was named to the All-Academic Team list with their 3.45 GPA.

Gretz, a graduated senior who majored in Business with a GPA of 3.58, was named the Men’s Indoor Field Scholar Athlete of the Year. The native of Rogue River, Oregon, placed third in the heptathlon with a total score of 5057 points, 163 points better than his seed of 4894.

“These awards are a great conclusion to a very successful year for Oregon Tech Track & Field, said Head Coach Jack Kegg. “All the athletes have worked extremely hard to be successful student- athletes. For Seth this is the final and a very distinguished accolade in a very illustrious career here at Oregon Tech.”

Scholar Athletes of the Year were selected as the highest finishing performers at the 2018 NAIA Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Championships who achieved All-Academic status. Those athletes who won individual titles ranked higher in the tie-breaking process and cumulative GPA is weighed as the final advantage.

In order to be in contention for Scholar Team of the Year, a program must finish well at the respective national championship meet and have at least a 3.00 cumulative team GPA.

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, the student-athlete must meet all three of the following standards:

1.Cumulative GPA: 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either Faculty Rep or Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.

  • Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0].
  1. Athletic criteria for the award can be met in either the indoor season, the outdoor season, or both:
  • For the indoor season: must have achieved an “A” or “B” standard in a Championship event, certifiable by their place on the NAIA descending order lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field.
  • For the outdoor season: must have achieved an “A” or “B” standard in a    Championship event, certifiable by their place on the NAIA descending order lists on TFRRS for Outdoor Track and Field.
  1. Must have completed at least two (2) semesters or three (3) quarters at the certifying institution.

