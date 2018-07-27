Seth Gretz was named the NAIA Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year in indoor field events, while seven Oregon Tech Track Athletes receive All-Academic Honors and the OIT Men’s Track was honored as an All-Academic Team as announced today by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Mark French, Jack Roberts, Angel Valdez, Paul Wyatt, Annika Andersen, Nishi Chase and

Susie Garza all earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors for Oregon Tech during the 2017-18 track & field season while the Men’s Track and Field Team was named to the All-Academic Team list with their 3.45 GPA.

Gretz, a graduated senior who majored in Business with a GPA of 3.58, was named the Men’s Indoor Field Scholar Athlete of the Year. The native of Rogue River, Oregon, placed third in the heptathlon with a total score of 5057 points, 163 points better than his seed of 4894.

“These awards are a great conclusion to a very successful year for Oregon Tech Track & Field, said Head Coach Jack Kegg. “All the athletes have worked extremely hard to be successful student- athletes. For Seth this is the final and a very distinguished accolade in a very illustrious career here at Oregon Tech.”

Scholar Athletes of the Year were selected as the highest finishing performers at the 2018 NAIA Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Championships who achieved All-Academic status. Those athletes who won individual titles ranked higher in the tie-breaking process and cumulative GPA is weighed as the final advantage.

In order to be in contention for Scholar Team of the Year, a program must finish well at the respective national championship meet and have at least a 3.00 cumulative team GPA.

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, the student-athlete must meet all three of the following standards:

1.Cumulative GPA: 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, certifiable by either Faculty Rep or Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.

Institutions utilizing a different GPA scale must convert the GPA to a 4.0 scale using the standard conversion method [GPA/Scale x 4.0].

Athletic criteria for the award can be met in either the indoor season, the outdoor season, or both:

For the indoor season: must have achieved an “A” or “B” standard in a Championship event, certifiable by their place on the NAIA descending order lists on TFRRS for Indoor Track and Field.

For the outdoor season: must have achieved an “A” or “B” standard in a Championship event, certifiable by their place on the NAIA descending order lists on TFRRS for Outdoor Track and Field.