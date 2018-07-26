Oregon State men’s golfer Trevor Yu was announced as a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Wednesday.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically, compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50-percent of his team’s competitive rounds or compete in the NCAA Championships, have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 77.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, and maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Yu, a rising senior from Vancouver, B.C., carries a 3.62 cumulative GPA in digital communication arts. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Academic First Team this past spring after receiving Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team honors following his sophomore campaign. He played in all 11 tournaments this past season and had a scoring average of 74.00.