Oregon State men’s golfer Trevor Yu was announced as a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Wednesday.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically, compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50-percent of his team’s competitive rounds or compete in the NCAA Championships, have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 77.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, and maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.
Yu, a rising senior from Vancouver, B.C., carries a 3.62 cumulative GPA in digital communication arts. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Academic First Team this past spring after receiving Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team honors following his sophomore campaign. He played in all 11 tournaments this past season and had a scoring average of 74.00.
Oregon State men’s golfers to be named a GCAA All-America Scholar include: Trevor Yu (2018), Conner Kumpula (2016 and 2017), Jonas Liebich (2017), Brian Jung (2015), David Fink (2013 and 2014), Scott Kim (2014), Jonnie Motomochi (2011 and 2012), Alex Williams (2009), Sean Deacon (2003 and 2004), Michael Jurgensen (2002 and 2003), Todd Deacon (2002), Anthony Arvidson (2000 and 2001) and Chris Johnson (1998).