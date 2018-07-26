The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced the Scholar-Teams for the 2017-18 academic year. All 15 of the Oregon Tech athletic teams were honored with this distinction, carrying a department average of a 3.31 GPA. Eight OIT programs were ranked in the top 20 nationally for their respective sports.

For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar-Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.

For the second year in a row the Oregon Tech Women’s Golf team led all Oregon Tech programs with a 3.73 team GPA. The Oregon Tech Women’s Indoor Track Team led the nation with a 3.67 Team GPA with the men’s and women’s cross country teams coming in at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. The Oregon Tech Baseball team had the 12th best team GPA out of 185 schools with a team GPA of 3.26.

Head Coach Jack Kegg commented about having four of his OIT teams ranked in the Top 20, “The academic success of our student-athletes is a testament to the great partnership and work ethic of students, staff and faculty at Oregon Tech.”

