There will be a Suicide Awareness walk on September 8th at 9:00 AM. It will take place at Chilloquin High School on the track.

600 t-shirts will be given away to those participating and there will also be a free lunch following the walk.

Come out and show your support for past suicide victims and their families as well as create awareness of the tragedy of suicide.

For more info please call Tahnie at 541-591-0846