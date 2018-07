A Klamath County Judge won’t let a man arrested last month for shooting a man in June out on lowered bail. Robert Brady Alan Smith Jr was in court Monday wanting his bail lowered to 50 grand so he could get out – the judge denied that…. He’s accused of shooting a man outside a home on South 5th street…. He’ll be back in court August 10th – he could spend 90 months in prison if he’s found guilty.