Richard House is doing a very important project in memory of his Dad, Ron House.

He is asking all personal friends and sales reps who knew Ronald D House “Ron” for your help with this special project.

Ronald D House loved his pelicans and would watch the pelicans eat down at the river house from his master bedroom. So in lieu of flowers Richard is asking for donations to help pay for a beautiful pelican statue.

No donation is too small or too big.

This statue will be presented to the House family and all of his friends at the celebration of life of Ronald D House on August 18th. The pelican statue will have Ron’s ashes in the bottom of the base. It will also have a brass plaque saying “ in memory of Ronald D House “Ron” 1940- 2018 from all of his friends and sales reps.”

This statue will reside in the House of Shoes so everyone can enjoy it and view it at anytime.

*** please send donations to ***

Richard House

House Of Shoes

3198 South Sixth St

Klamath Falls, Oregon 97603