This Saturday the Klamath Rails-to Trails group has work day planned to preserve the snow plow at Olene on Highway 140 West. They’re looking for volunteers to help paint and help with other repairs – and they’ll provide all the materials, along with snacks and water. If you’re interested in helping out with this project, you can reach Sherry Plumb at 541-882-0247, or Jim or Kay Heath at 541-882-9400.