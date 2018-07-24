Oregon State football offensive lineman Sumner Houston has been selected for the second straight year to the Rimington Trophy fall watch list, presented annually to the nation’s top center. Houston was identified by Rimington Trophy officials earlier this spring and was included in the initial watch list that was announced in May.
The 6-2, 290-pound senior has played in 36 games. He started 11 games last season at center and another eight at defensive tackle as a sophomore before moving to the offensive side of the ball between the 2016 and ’17 seasons.
The Dublin, Calif., native has been honored by the Pac-12 Conference for his academic success three times and will graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering management.
Houston is the eighth Beaver to be selected to the Rimington Trophy watch list since the award’s inception in 2001. He joins Chris Gibson (2001), Matt Brock (2004), Kyle DeVan (2006 & ’07), Alex Linnenkohl (2010), Grant Johnson (2011), Isaac Seumalo (2013), and Josh Mitchell (2015).