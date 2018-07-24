High Altitude Track and Field Club will be at Ross Ragland on August 4 from 5-8 pm serving Italian Dinners for their inaugural Italian Night at the Ragland. There will be live music, silent auctions, no-host bar, and this is complete with dessert! Tickets are just $15 and must be purchased by July 29, 2018

High Altitude Track and Field Club is a USA Track and Field traveling track club. We travel to various track meets in Oregon, California, Washington, Nevada, Idaho and beyond. The benefits of being in a track club, aside from learning new skills and meeting new friends, is you get to compete in different venues and with different competition than you do at school events. The club format does not take away from school sports, it adds to the skill set, enhancing the athlete’s abilities and competitive advantages.

Tickets for this and other events can be purchased by calling 541.810.2288 or visiting highaltitudetf.com.