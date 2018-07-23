The Klamath Rails-to-Trails Group is planning a work day on the snow plow at Olene on Highway 140 W, and volunteers are wanted and needed.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 28th; work will begin at 8:00 AM and continue until noon at the latest. Paint and supplies will be provided, as will snacks and water.

All that is needed is people who are interested in preserving the equipment. Plans are to also work on the inside of the snowplow in the hope of eventually turning the interior into a mini-museum. The OC&E Woods Line State Park Trail has a lot of history, so come and be a part of maintaining the snowplow.

Anyone with questions can call Sherry Plumb at 541-882-0247, or Jim or Kay Heath at 541-882-9400.