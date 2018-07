Join Stewart Lenox Baptist for Vacation Bible School this summer!!

For children grades 1st through 12th Bible study, singing, crafts, snacks & games (including bouncy house & tug-of-war).

July 30th to August 3rd From 1 to 4 pm Stewart Lenox Baptist Church

(Corner of Emerald & Douglas)

PICNIC Saturday Aug 4th Noon at Warford Park

For more information or to register, contact Tiffani (541) 499-7095